Fans said the same thing about Juan Soto’s postgame comments

Fans were saying the same thing about the comments Juan Soto made after his New York Yankees were pounded 12-3 by the rival New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets beat the Yankees in both their games this week to drop the Yankees to 60-44. Soto, who is in his first season with the Yankees, was asked after the 12-3 loss whether it hurts more to lose to the rival Mets.

Soto said all losses are bad for the team, regardless of to whom they come.

“Any loss it matters for us. It’s tough to lose. It can be them or it can be whoever. We don’t want to lose to anybody. We want to go out there and dominate,” Soto said.

Juan Soto on if it's more frustrating to lose to the Mets than other teams: "Any loss matters to us. It's tough to lose. It can be them, it can be whoever. We don't want to lose to anybody." pic.twitter.com/Fm3Es43Y0R — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 25, 2024

Either Soto doesn’t understand the significance of the Subway Series, or something else is going on. Fans think that maybe Soto is refraining from criticizing the Mets because he could sign with them in the offseason.

Soto has only been with the Yankees since December, so he may not entirely understand the passion of the fan base in New York and significance of the team’s rivalries. But at least he knows that priority No. 1 is racking up wins. Soto and his .311 average have done a great job of contributing toward that goal.