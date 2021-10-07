Juan Soto supports Trea Turner at NL Wild Card Game

Juan Soto made an appearance at Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. The Washington Nationals star’s presence at the game may seem odd on the surface, but he was there to support his former teammates.

Soto was wearing a Trea Turner Nationals jersey. He also had on his World Series ring from 2019 when his Nats beat the Houston Astros to win it all.

Trea Turner’s wife Kristen posted this on Instagram. There you see Erica Scherzer, Juan Soto, Kevin Long, a World Series ring, and a couple Nats jerseys. What an incredible pic. pic.twitter.com/K6AuhLCSXn — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) October 7, 2021

The Nats knocked the Dodgers out of the playoffs that year, which is why Soto was booed when shown on the big screen at Dodger Stadium. However, the boos turned to cheers when Soto showed the Dodger fans that he was supporting Turner and Scherzer.

Turner and Max Scherzer were big parts of the Nats’ 2019 World Series-winning team. They were traded to the Dodgers in July.

In the photos, Soto is pictured with Kevin Long, who has been the Nats’ hitting coach since 2017. Scherzer’s wife Erica also appears in the photos.

It’s cool of one of the best players in MLB to make his way to Dodger Stadium to support his ex-teammates. He probably wishes they were still part of the Nats.