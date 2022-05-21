Padres player rips Giants fans after baseball-throwing incident

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar had some major criticism for San Francisco Giants fans after an incident during Friday’s game.

Profar was angry after two Giants fans threw baseballs on the field in his direction while he was warming up in left prior to the bottom of the third inning. Profar felt the fans were throwing the baseballs at him, and even pointed out the supposed offenders to umpire Ted Barrett.

Giants fan throwing baseballs at Padres Left Fielder Jurickson Profar. Classless. pic.twitter.com/RejyDewi1D — Borna AKA Hog (@thehogwatch) May 21, 2022

Profar also appeared to have an issue with a fan in the seventh inning, as a beer can was thrown near him while he was fielding a double in the left field corner.

Profar did not hold back after the game, calling Giants fans the “worst in the league.”

“These guys are the worst in the league,” Profar said, via John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. “They can talk, but as soon as you try to throw stuff, that’s different. I was really mad. I’m a happy guy, but when I get mad, it’s different. That thing got me really mad.”

Profar added he was not watching when the baseballs were thrown, and pointed out that he could get hurt if he was struck by one.

Profar said he was preparing for the first pitch of the half-inning when the first baseball landed near him. "It's very dangerous. I'm not watching. They can hit me in the back of the head. You can get a concussion or something." — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) May 21, 2022

The incident bears some similarities to what happened to Cleveland Guardians players during a game at Yankee Stadium in late April.

Profar and the Padres did escape with an 8-7 win on Friday. The left fielder will likely be getting a chilly reception from San Francisco fans for the remainder of the weekend series.