Justin Turner called out on terrible strike 3 call

Justin Turner struck out on Tuesday on what was a terrible strike three call.

Turner was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the fourth inning as his Boston Red Sox led the Washington Nationals 5-4. Robert Garcia threw a 3-2 slider outside that home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman called a strike.

Turner could not believe the call.

Justin Turner strikes out looking on a pitch nowhere close, as seen and heard on the NESN Red Sox broadcast. ⚾️👮‍♂️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/QYIwHHUhKa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2023

Those in the Red Sox dugout couldn’t believe the call either.

Somehow no other scoring was done in the game and the Red Sox won 5-4. Turner went 0-for-4, with that being his only strikeout of the game.

The only good thing to come from the call is that Dreckman may have acknowledged his error to Turner later in the game.