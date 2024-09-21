Justin Verlander makes admission about his recent struggles

Justin Verlander is struggling immensely since coming back from a neck injury late last month, and it has put his status in the Houston Astros’ playoff rotation into question.

Verlander allowed six runs on eight hits Friday in just 4.2 innings, continuing a string of poor outings since his Aug. 21 return. After the game, he admitted that he felt like he rushed back from his neck problem, and that has contributed to his struggles.

“I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast,” Verlander said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. “Obviously I know the schedule, I know the calendar and I want to be an asset for this team and to do that I need to be able to pitch and find out where I’m at. Obviously, the results have not been good, but there’s nothing you can do besides trying to pitch.”

In six starts since his return, Verlander has posted an 8.89 ERA. That obviously will not do in the postseason, especially since the rest of the Houston pitching staff has been highly effective. It has raised the possibility of Verlander having to pitch out of the bullpen, or perhaps not even be on the playoff roster.

Verlander has been limited to 16 starts on the season. The simple reality is that age might finally be catching up with the 41-year-old.