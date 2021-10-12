KikÃ© Hernandez had funny quote about his walk-off RBI

KikÃ© Hernandez was the biggest bat for the Boston Red Sox in their ALDS with the Tampa Bay Rays that ended on Monday night. So it was fitting to see him be the one to end the series with a walk-off RBI.

Hernandez was batting in the bottom of the ninth with runners on second and third and one out in a 5-5 game between his Red Sox and the Rays in Game 4 at Fenway Park. Hernandez ended up hitting a sac fly to center that scored pinch runner Danny Santana from third.

Hernandez is known for his sense of humor, so it’s no surprise he had a joke about his at-bat. He said he felt like he would have to hit a home run when it was originally the slow-running Christian Vazquez at third base. However, when the Red Sox lifted Vazquez for Santana, he felt the pressure lift.

KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez, comedian: "As I was about to walk to the plate, they called Christian back to the dugout and they brought in Danny. That took a little bit of pressure off because obviously they're different types of runners. At the time, I was like a homer scores Christian." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 12, 2021

Leave it to Hernandez to find humor after a walk-off RBI.

Hernandez was on fire in the series. He went 5-for-6 with 3 doubles, a home run and 3 RBIs in the Red Sox’s Game 2 win. He went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs in the team’s Game 3 win. And, fittingly, he ended the series with a sac fly in Game 4.

The Red Sox await the winner of the Astros-White Sox series in the ALCS. They have eliminated their AL East competition — the Rays and the Yankees — from the postseason this year.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernandez (5) reacts after hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays during game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park.