Kiké Hernandez hilariously taunts Dodgers teammate after intrasquad sweep

Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernandez showed off a sense of humor while taunting one of his teammates on Friday night.

Hernandez and Justin Turner were captains of teams that faced each other in three intrasquad games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from Wednesday-Friday. As Hernandez’s team looked to close out Friday’s game, he brought out a broom.

#Dodgers Kiké Hernandez has the broom out, taunting Justin Turner as we go to the 9th pic.twitter.com/rhR4jWhMEZ — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 18, 2020

Sure enough, Hernandez’s team won for the third game in a row, sweeping Turner’s squad.

The Dodgers will actually begin to play other teams over the next week. They host the Diamondbacks in summer camp games on Sunday and Monday and will face the Angels on Tuesday. Then they will host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night in their first game of the season. The Dodgers went an NL-best 106-56 last season.