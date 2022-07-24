Video: Klay Thompson went nuts cheering his brother Trayce at Dodgers game

Klay Thompson continues to live his best life as an NBA champion this summer, and now he’s doing it at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Thompson was sitting behind the visitor’s dugout during Sunday’s game at Dodger Stadium between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The Golden State Warriors star was even seen chugging an entire beer in under ten seconds.

Klay just demolished this beer at the Giants-Dodgers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/20e49t3mOM — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 24, 2022

Why? He was making an Instagram video, of course.

"Man I love baseball season" -Klay Thompson after crushing a beer at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/QA9jaj0sYT — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2022

The day got even better for Thompson. His brother Trayce, a Dodgers outfielder, delivered an RBI double in the seventh inning to extend the team’s lead. Klay was loving it and celebrated in a big way.

Klay Thompson jumping around excited after his brother Trayce Thompson hits an RBI Double pic.twitter.com/SwLoMWGSaG — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) July 24, 2022

Is there a better way to spend a summer after winning an NBA title? Thompson is clearly making the most of it. He’s having a blast, even when he takes a few moments to call out the critics.