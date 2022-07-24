 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 24, 2022

Video: Klay Thompson went nuts cheering his brother Trayce at Dodgers game

July 24, 2022
by Grey Papke

Klay Thompson celebrating

Klay Thompson continues to live his best life as an NBA champion this summer, and now he’s doing it at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Thompson was sitting behind the visitor’s dugout during Sunday’s game at Dodger Stadium between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The Golden State Warriors star was even seen chugging an entire beer in under ten seconds.

Why? He was making an Instagram video, of course.

The day got even better for Thompson. His brother Trayce, a Dodgers outfielder, delivered an RBI double in the seventh inning to extend the team’s lead. Klay was loving it and celebrated in a big way.

Is there a better way to spend a summer after winning an NBA title? Thompson is clearly making the most of it. He’s having a blast, even when he takes a few moments to call out the critics.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus