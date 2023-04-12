Korean TV call of Ji-hwan Bae walk-off home run call is incredible
Ji-hwan Bae hit a walk-off home run to win the game for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, and the Korean TV call of the homer was incredible.
Bae was 0-for-4 entering his at-bat with two runners on and one out in the bottom of the ninth against Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly. The game was tied 4-4 and Bae hit a 2-2 pitch deep to right-center field for a walk-off 3-run home run.
Walk-Off Homer for Ji Hwan #Bae 🙌🏻 (Korean call) pic.twitter.com/UwIvkgu5qq
— Joseph Kim (@blackwings2011) April 12, 2023
I don’t know what the announcers were saying, but I loved their enthusiasm.
Bae also delivered a big bat flip on his home run.
I do love #Bae’s bat-flip lol pic.twitter.com/8M25NtqoQz
— Joseph Kim (@blackwings2011) April 12, 2023
That was just the second home run of the 23-year-old’s MLB career. It was quite a big one, and it generated quite a reaction.