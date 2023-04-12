Korean TV call of Ji-hwan Bae walk-off home run call is incredible

Ji-hwan Bae hit a walk-off home run to win the game for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, and the Korean TV call of the homer was incredible.

Bae was 0-for-4 entering his at-bat with two runners on and one out in the bottom of the ninth against Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly. The game was tied 4-4 and Bae hit a 2-2 pitch deep to right-center field for a walk-off 3-run home run.

I don’t know what the announcers were saying, but I loved their enthusiasm.

Bae also delivered a big bat flip on his home run.

That was just the second home run of the 23-year-old’s MLB career. It was quite a big one, and it generated quite a reaction.