Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Kris Bryant happy about MLB foreign substance crackdown

June 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant is speaking out in defense of MLB over their foreign substance checks of pitchers.

Some pitchers have spoken out against the way MLB decided to implement foreign substance checks midseason. One high-profile pitcher even blamed his injury on the change.

But Bryant is pleased. He says the excuse players were using to justify the need for sticky substances was baloney.

MLB’s foreign substances problem was getting out of hand, which is why it’s good the league is addressing it. Maybe the timing wasn’t the best, but the players just need to deal with it.

Bryant went 1-for-3 in his Chicago Cubs’ 7-1 win over the Indians on Tuesday night, hitting his 14th home run. He is looking like his old self and succeeding despite the substance talk.

