Kyle Tucker gets bubble gum bath after huge homer to ice Game 6

Kyle Tucker got to celebrate in style after smashing a huge home run to ice Game 6 of the ALCS and send his Houston Astros to the World Series.

Tucker was batting with two on and two outs and Houston up 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. He took a 2-1 pitch down the middle from Adam Ottavino deep to the opposite field for a 3-run home run to make it 5-0.

Whatever hopes Boston had of making a comeback disappeared on that hit.

After crossing home plate and heading into the dugout, Tucker received a bubble gum bath from his teammates.

Tucker loves his bubble gum, so that was a fitting way to celebrate.

The homer was Tucker’s fourth of the postseason and gave him 16 RBIs in the playoffs this year. He and Yordan Alvarez have been monsters this postseason for Houston.