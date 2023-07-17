Kyle Tucker made incredible game-ending catch against Angels

Kyle Tucker was instrumental in helping his Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8 on Sunday night.

The Astros were down 7-5 to the Angels entering the ninth inning. But Houston scored four in the top of the inning to take the lead.

After Alex Bregman hit a 2-run home run to give his Astros an 8-7 lead, Tucker followed with a thunderous home run to give Houston some insurance.

Kyle Tucker goes back to back! pic.twitter.com/UvWlAVwBXr — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) July 17, 2023

The Angels closed the gap on a Shohei Ohtani home run in the ninth to make it 9-8. Then they put runners on first and second with two outs for Matt Thaiss, who lined a ball into the right-center gap. Tucker came running across and made a sweet diving catch to end the game.

WHAT A PLAY BY KYLE TUCKER TO END IT pic.twitter.com/DFF3eDBHKn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 17, 2023

What a grab.

If he failed to make that play, the Angels would have tied the game at a minimum, and very likely would have won it with Mike Moustakas scoring from first. Instead, Tucker got to stand out as the hero both offensively and defensively.