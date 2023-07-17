 Skip to main content
Kyle Tucker made incredible game-ending catch against Angels

July 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kyle Tucker dives for a ball

Kyle Tucker was instrumental in helping his Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8 on Sunday night.

The Astros were down 7-5 to the Angels entering the ninth inning. But Houston scored four in the top of the inning to take the lead.

After Alex Bregman hit a 2-run home run to give his Astros an 8-7 lead, Tucker followed with a thunderous home run to give Houston some insurance.

The Angels closed the gap on a Shohei Ohtani home run in the ninth to make it 9-8. Then they put runners on first and second with two outs for Matt Thaiss, who lined a ball into the right-center gap. Tucker came running across and made a sweet diving catch to end the game.

What a grab.

If he failed to make that play, the Angels would have tied the game at a minimum, and very likely would have won it with Mike Moustakas scoring from first. Instead, Tucker got to stand out as the hero both offensively and defensively.

