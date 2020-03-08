pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 8, 2020

Look: Logan Morrison put huge dent in ballpark sign with spring homer

March 8, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Milwaukee Brewers logo

It may only be spring training, but Logan Morrison is already in full-on lumberjack mode.

The veteran slugger, who is on a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, smoked a dinger to deep right in Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels. In fact, Morrison crushed the baseball so far that it put a huge dent in a sign well beyond the right field stands. Have a look.

The 32-year-old Morrison has only appeared in 124 games over the last two seasons. But he is not that far removed from hitting 38 homers and 85 RBIs in 2017 with Tampa Bay, so it seems that the power has never left him.

In any case, this is a welcome change of pace from the last time LoMo went viral.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus