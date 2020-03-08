Look: Logan Morrison put huge dent in ballpark sign with spring homer

It may only be spring training, but Logan Morrison is already in full-on lumberjack mode.

The veteran slugger, who is on a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, smoked a dinger to deep right in Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Angels. In fact, Morrison crushed the baseball so far that it put a huge dent in a sign well beyond the right field stands. Have a look.

Uh, oh. Logan Morrison is going to have his meal money docked after his latest Brewers homer. pic.twitter.com/vOfD9bwKo1 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 8, 2020

The 32-year-old Morrison has only appeared in 124 games over the last two seasons. But he is not that far removed from hitting 38 homers and 85 RBIs in 2017 with Tampa Bay, so it seems that the power has never left him.

In any case, this is a welcome change of pace from the last time LoMo went viral.