Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol goes viral for unlikely catch on mound

July 21, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Brusdar Graterol is wasting no time introducing himself to Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

The 21-year-old pitcher went viral this week in an exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he hit 99 mph on a pitch and caught his gold chain, which had come flying off his neck, without missing a beat.

Many on Twitter sounded convinced by what they had seen from Graterol, not only with the unlikely catch but with the outing as a whole as well.

If you recall, Graterol was a prospect who was originally part of the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade. The Minnesota Twins were supposed to send him to the Boston Red Sox as part of a three-team deal with the Dodgers, but the Red Sox became concerned about the medicals of Graterol, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery, and backed out. The Dodgers then agreed to a revised trade with the Red Sox for Betts before acquiring Graterol in a separate deal with the Twins for a package centered around Kenta Maeda.

Assuming that Graterol can stay healthy for the Dodgers, it’s hard not to get excited about a pitcher who can flirt with triple digits on the radar gun and look smooth as heck while doing it too.

