Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol goes viral for unlikely catch on mound

Brusdar Graterol is wasting no time introducing himself to Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

The 21-year-old pitcher went viral this week in an exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he hit 99 mph on a pitch and caught his gold chain, which had come flying off his neck, without missing a beat.

Brusdar Graterol throwing 99mph, while seamlessly catching his chain on his follow thru. This Dodger team is talented. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/AAVwc7V5fT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 21, 2020

Many on Twitter sounded convinced by what they had seen from Graterol, not only with the unlikely catch but with the outing as a whole as well.

That actually is a ninja-like skill. — John (@jf576837) July 21, 2020

That’s incredible but do we see how easy he makes 99 look? — Steve Ascher (@StevenAscher) July 21, 2020

Graterol with 99, 99, 100 and 101 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 21, 2020

9 out of 10 baseball fans agree: brusdar graterol — dolphin pilot (@TheAmitie) July 21, 2020

I hope Graterol is the truth because I’m ready to make him my favorite player — Vincent Samperio (@VinceSamperio) July 21, 2020

If you recall, Graterol was a prospect who was originally part of the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade. The Minnesota Twins were supposed to send him to the Boston Red Sox as part of a three-team deal with the Dodgers, but the Red Sox became concerned about the medicals of Graterol, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery, and backed out. The Dodgers then agreed to a revised trade with the Red Sox for Betts before acquiring Graterol in a separate deal with the Twins for a package centered around Kenta Maeda.

Assuming that Graterol can stay healthy for the Dodgers, it’s hard not to get excited about a pitcher who can flirt with triple digits on the radar gun and look smooth as heck while doing it too.