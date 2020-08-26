Lucas Giolito throws no-hitter in incredible outing

Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night, throwing a no-hitter in the Chicago White Sox’s 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old right-hander was nearly perfect. He walked Erik Gonzalez on four pitches in the fourth inning but retired every other batter he faced. Gonzalez nearly spoiled the no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning by hitting a scorching line drive to right field. Luckily Adam Engel was able to make the catch.

Giolito said in a postgame interview that Engel bailed him out.

“The defense was unbelievable,” Giolito said.

Giolito also said in his postgame interview on CSN Chicago that he started thinking no-hitter after the seventh inning.

“After the seventh. Six more outs. Looking at who I was facing, it became very very very possible. And we were able to get it done,” Giolito said.

Giolito’s final stats were impressive: 13 strikeouts and only one baserunner allowed in the complete game shutout. He made 101 pitches, 74 were strikes. His game score was an incredible 99.

The no-hitter is the 19th in White Sox history.