Report: Lucas Giolito drawing trade interest from 1 NL team

The Chicago White Sox may be ready to make some big trades prior to the Aug. 1 deadline, and that could include moving former All-Star Lucas Giolito. One team is reportedly already looking into trading for him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Giolito, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Dodgers are in need of starting pitching help, and the California native could be an ideal fit for them.

The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say. Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 13, 2023

Giolito went to high school at Los Angeles’ famed Harvard-Westlake, which has produced numerous big leaguers. Giolito turns 29 on Friday and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, making him an obvious trade candidate from Chicago’s perspective.

After a down year in 2022, Giolito is back on form this season, posting a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts so far. He would likely slot into the middle of the Dodger rotation, and would not come at a massive cost in terms of prospects.