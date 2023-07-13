 Skip to main content
Report: Lucas Giolito drawing trade interest from 1 NL team

July 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lucas Giolito in the dugout

Mar 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox may be ready to make some big trades prior to the Aug. 1 deadline, and that could include moving former All-Star Lucas Giolito. One team is reportedly already looking into trading for him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Giolito, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Dodgers are in need of starting pitching help, and the California native could be an ideal fit for them.

Giolito went to high school at Los Angeles’ famed Harvard-Westlake, which has produced numerous big leaguers. Giolito turns 29 on Friday and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, making him an obvious trade candidate from Chicago’s perspective.

After a down year in 2022, Giolito is back on form this season, posting a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts so far. He would likely slot into the middle of the Dodger rotation, and would not come at a massive cost in terms of prospects.

