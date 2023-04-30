 Skip to main content
Saturday, April 29, 2023

Luis Robert benched after appearing not to hustle

April 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Luis Robert was benched during his Chicago White Sox’s 12-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday after appearing not to hustle down to first on a weakly hit ball.

Robert was leading off the bottom of the first and hit a weak ball that was fielded by Calvin Faucher, who spun around and threw a one-hopper that got out Robert.

From one angle, it appeared like Robert just started to loaf it down the line.

Another angle appeared to show Robert pulling up part way as if he had tweaked a muscle.

Whatever the case, Robert was removed an inning later for a pinch hitter due to a manager’s decision.

The White Sox were leading 3-0 and then allowed 10 runs in the 7th. They lost 12-3 for their 10th straight defeat and are now 7-21.

Whether there was an injury or not, manager Pedro Grifol must have felt he needed to remove Robert after that play. The White Sox badly need to turn things around.

Luis Robert
