Luis Robert benched after appearing not to hustle

Luis Robert was benched during his Chicago White Sox’s 12-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday after appearing not to hustle down to first on a weakly hit ball.

Robert was leading off the bottom of the first and hit a weak ball that was fielded by Calvin Faucher, who spun around and threw a one-hopper that got out Robert.

From one angle, it appeared like Robert just started to loaf it down the line.

Not the best look for Luis Robert Jr. pic.twitter.com/8vLFU9FnDk — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) April 29, 2023

Another angle appeared to show Robert pulling up part way as if he had tweaked a muscle.

It certainly appears Luis Robert felt something go wrong physically as he was running and wasn’t simply being lazy. pic.twitter.com/z14uQRMewY — Triston Casas Enjoyer (@CasasGOAT) April 30, 2023

Whatever the case, Robert was removed an inning later for a pinch hitter due to a manager’s decision.

Luis Robert Jr. was pulled as a managerial decision — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 30, 2023

The White Sox were leading 3-0 and then allowed 10 runs in the 7th. They lost 12-3 for their 10th straight defeat and are now 7-21.

Whether there was an injury or not, manager Pedro Grifol must have felt he needed to remove Robert after that play. The White Sox badly need to turn things around.