Video: Luke Voit has depressing reaction to Manny Machado RBI

August 14, 2022
by Alex Evans

Luke Voit partaking in an in-game interview.

Luke Voit was one of the players traded to the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal prior to the August 2 deadline. And it appears that Voit misses playing for his former team.

The Padres beat the Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to sweep a three-game series.

During the top of the third inning, Voit participated in an in-game interview while Padres third baseman Manny Machado at the plate.

While Voit was in the middle of a sentence, Machado lined a base hit into left field that scored a run to bring the Padres’ lead to 2-0. When the ball dropped in for a hit, Voit mumbled a deflating one-word reaction.

“Goddamn,” Voit said.

One can almost hear the pain in Voit’s voice there.

Voit’s deflating reaction may have been in regard to getting traded from a contender in the Padres to one of MLB’s worst teams in the Nationals. Washington has a 38-78 record and trails the National League East-leading New York Mets by 37.5 games. The Padres on the other hand are 65-52 and currently occupy the second N.L. Wild Card spot.

The 31-year-old Voit has hit .228 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI this season.

In the initial deal for Juan Soto, it was a different Padres first baseman who was in the return for Washington. Based on Voit’s depressing interview on Sunday, it may be safe to say that he wishes he were still a Padre.

