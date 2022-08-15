Video: Luke Voit has depressing reaction to Manny Machado RBI

Luke Voit was one of the players traded to the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal prior to the August 2 deadline. And it appears that Voit misses playing for his former team.

The Padres beat the Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to sweep a three-game series.

During the top of the third inning, Voit participated in an in-game interview while Padres third baseman Manny Machado at the plate.

While Voit was in the middle of a sentence, Machado lined a base hit into left field that scored a run to bring the Padres’ lead to 2-0. When the ball dropped in for a hit, Voit mumbled a deflating one-word reaction.

“Goddamn,” Voit said.

The way Luke Voit reacted to this Manny Machado RBI was so sad 😭 pic.twitter.com/kXDt4f5khz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2022

One can almost hear the pain in Voit’s voice there.

Voit’s deflating reaction may have been in regard to getting traded from a contender in the Padres to one of MLB’s worst teams in the Nationals. Washington has a 38-78 record and trails the National League East-leading New York Mets by 37.5 games. The Padres on the other hand are 65-52 and currently occupy the second N.L. Wild Card spot.

The 31-year-old Voit has hit .228 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI this season.

In the initial deal for Juan Soto, it was a different Padres first baseman who was in the return for Washington. Based on Voit’s depressing interview on Sunday, it may be safe to say that he wishes he were still a Padre.