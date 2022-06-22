No, Manny Ramirez was not taking a shot at Derek Jeter

Manny Ramirez delivered a quote on Monday that drew attention, but the comment isn’t what it seemed to be.

Ramirez attended Monday’s Red Sox-Tigers game at Fenway Park because he was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame. He spoke with the media before the game. During the game, he appeared on NESN’s telecast.

While on TV, Ramirez received attention for saying that if Derek Jeter played in Kansas City, he would have been just a “regular player.”

Manny Ramirez: “If you put Jeter in Kansas City, he was just a regular player.” — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 21, 2022

On the surface, the comment looks like Ramirez was throwing shade at Jeter and saying the former Yankees legend was overrated. But what Ramirez was really illustrating was how difficult it is to play in Boston and New York, and how if you succeed there, it elevates your status.

You can listen to the comment below to receive the full context:

Saw this Manny Ramirez quote being shared out of context: “If you put Jeter in Kansas City he was just a regular player” Manny was giving his respect to Boston and New York fans. He called Jeter “the greatest”, saying fans help motivate players. Manny said the same about himself pic.twitter.com/dG0ouLurkU — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 21, 2022

Ramirez began his career in Cleveland before going to Boston from 2001-2008. He also played for the Dodgers, and he finished his career with the Rays and White Sox. He won the World Series in 2004 and 2007 and says there was nothing like playing in Boston.

Jeter, of course, played his entire career with the Yankees. Though playing in New York elevated his profile above many of his other successful shortstop peers, Jeter earned the attention for his consistently strong play.