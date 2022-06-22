 Skip to main content
No, Manny Ramirez was not taking a shot at Derek Jeter

June 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Manny Ramirez in a Red Sox jersey

Jun 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former player Manny Ramirez was threw a ceremonial first pitch as part of the Red Sox Hall of Fame induction before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Ramirez delivered a quote on Monday that drew attention, but the comment isn’t what it seemed to be.

Ramirez attended Monday’s Red Sox-Tigers game at Fenway Park because he was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame. He spoke with the media before the game. During the game, he appeared on NESN’s telecast.

While on TV, Ramirez received attention for saying that if Derek Jeter played in Kansas City, he would have been just a “regular player.”

On the surface, the comment looks like Ramirez was throwing shade at Jeter and saying the former Yankees legend was overrated. But what Ramirez was really illustrating was how difficult it is to play in Boston and New York, and how if you succeed there, it elevates your status.

You can listen to the comment below to receive the full context:

Ramirez began his career in Cleveland before going to Boston from 2001-2008. He also played for the Dodgers, and he finished his career with the Rays and White Sox. He won the World Series in 2004 and 2007 and says there was nothing like playing in Boston.

Jeter, of course, played his entire career with the Yankees. Though playing in New York elevated his profile above many of his other successful shortstop peers, Jeter earned the attention for his consistently strong play.

