Marcus Stroman throws some shade at Mets

Marcus Stroman would love to return to the New York Mets in 2022, but the team’s new front office doesn’t appear overly interested.

Stroman, a free agent, started 33 games for the Mets this past season, compiling a record of 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA. He was easily their healthiest asset on the mound, but even he can read the writing on the wall.

I would love to be back on the squad next year. I’ve proven that I can pitch in NY…others usually crumble under that New York pressure. However, I know a source who says the front office rather the other pitchers on the market. I’m going to dominate wherever I end up! 🗣🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 27, 2021

Stroman later added that the “source” he referenced is himself.

The source is me. https://t.co/ZGVvuRDV6h — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 27, 2021

The Mets acquired Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for several prospects at the 2019 trade deadline. He opted out of the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19 before returning this past year.

With Stroman out there dangling on the open market, the Mets decided to take a different route on Friday. They signed outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal and added veterans Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha on two-year deals.