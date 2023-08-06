Mariners star caught yelling at fans after being thrown out stealing

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez seemingly lost his cool with some fans during the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rodriguez was caught trying to steal second to end the top half of the first inning, and he was extremely agitated as soon as he was called out.

Julio Rodriguez appeared really upset about something after the caught stealing. pic.twitter.com/rkYO19TS4p — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 6, 2023

Whatever was causing his frustration seemed to boil over as he made his way to the Seattle dugout. Rodriguez seemingly jawed with and pointed at some Angels fans, and had to be escorted into the dugout and calmed down by teammate Eugenio Suarez.

I think a fan at Angel Stadium ticked off Julio Rodriguez even further after he was called out stealing 2nd.

Like @heygoldy & @TheDaveSimsShow called out, great leadership by Geno Suarez to cool him off. pic.twitter.com/O4UjWBYuHm — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) August 6, 2023

There was not much clarity on what was setting Rodriguez off, but it did not seem to hurt him. He calmed down and later hit a two-run double in what turned out to be a 3-2 Seattle victory.

The Angels and Mariners have some well-known history, but none of that seemed to be in play here. The Mariners are trying to rally and make the playoffs, and it may just be that Rodriguez is fired up trying to pull off the feat.