Mariners make major merchandise change after blowback

July 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Paul Sewald looks on

Sep 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald (37) prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners were forced to make a big change with their merchandise sales this week after receiving backlash from players.

With a weekend series upcoming against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners felt it would be a good idea to stock their team store with Blue Jays gear. They obviously expect fans from north of the border to make the trip to Seattle and wanted to maximize their profits.

The decision did not sit well with Mariners players. Pitcher Paul Sewald and shortstop JP Crawford made their feelings known via social media.

The complaints were taken seriously, it appears. A new photo of the same clothing rack surfaced on Wednesday, and it showed that the Blue Jays merchandise had been replaced with Mariners gear.

Some would say Mariners players were being a bit too sensitive. MLB teams share revenue and fans travel from all over to go to games, so selling visiting team gear isn’t exactly treason. Obviously, it was a big enough deal internally that the Mariners felt they had to pull the Blue Jays swag off the shelves.

Seattle Mariners
