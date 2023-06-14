Mariners manager was yelled at by his family for good reason

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got yelled at by his family on Wednesday, but it was for a good reason.

Servais has begun to grow a mustache in solidarity with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Servais apparently had a meeting with Raleigh, who was growing a mustache, and Raleigh ended up homering.

Servais told reporters on Wednesday that the new look resulted in some funny reviews from those at home.

“It’s gray, it’s ugly, and I got yelled at as I left the house today,” Servais joked.

Even if the mustache won’t have Servais looking like Tom Selleck any time soon, credit to him for keeping up with his commitment.

As for Raleigh, the 26-year-old catcher has been struggling with his batting average this season (.211) but has nine home runs and is at least providing some pop. If Raleigh gets to 30 home runs, Servais might have to bring back his great haircut.