Report: Marlins likely to be trade deadline buyers

August 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Miami Marlins were expected to be one of MLB’s worst teams in 2020. Those expectations were lowered further when an early COVID-19 outbreak cost them a number of games.

Things look a lot different now, as the Marlins would be in the playoffs if they started today. Subsequently, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the team is looking to buy before the August 31 trade deadline.

Brad Boxberger and James Hoyt have been solid pieces in the Miami bullpen this season. Closer Brandon Kintzler has been decent, but two home runs in nine appearances is some cause for concern.

The 10-9 Marlins sit second in the NL East. They’ve quickly shifted the narrative around themselves after some unflattering headlines earlier in the season.

