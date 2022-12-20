Marlins linked to former NL strikeouts leader

The Miami Marlins could be adding a former teammate of new manager Skip Schumaker.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Marlins are one of the teams staying in touch with Johnny Cueto’s camp. Morosi says there may be an opening in Miami’s rotation if they trade righty Pablo Lopez.

The 36-year-old Cueto, who is also a righty, is a two-time MLB All-Star who led the National League in strikeouts in 2014 and won a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He spent last season on the Chicago White Sox, going 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 158.1 innings pitched.

Schumaker, just hired as Miami’s manager in October, played with Cueto on the Cincinnati Reds for two seasons from 2014 to 2015. Should they reunite on the Marlins, at least the universal DH means that Cueto will no longer have to hit (like he infamously did during his first run with Schumaker).