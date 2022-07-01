 Skip to main content
Max Scherzer return date for Mets revealed

July 1, 2022
by Alex Evans
Max Scherzer ready to pitch

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are set to add an ace back into their starting rotation in the coming days.

On Friday, Max Scherzer told reporters that he will return to the mound on Tuesday against the Reds in Cincinnati for his first major league start since mid-May.

Scherzer further told reporters that the plan is for him to throw around 90 pitches in six innings, but that could change depending on how he feels. He also credited Mets pitchers Trevor Williams and David Peterson for stepping up during his absence.

Earlier in June, an MLB insider reported that Scherzer was a possibility to start last Sunday’s game against the Marlins in Miami. The 37-year-old didn’t return on that date. Instead, Scherzer on Wednesday pitched in the last of his two rehab starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In his 80-pitch effort against the Hartford Yard Goats, Scherzer allowed three runs, including two earned, and four hits in 4.2 innings. He also struck out eight and walked one.

In Scherzer’s first rehab start on June 20 with Binghamton, he gave up two runs and three hits while striking out six batters on 65 pitches in 3.1 innings.

The Mets have been able to maintain their lead in the National League East with a 22-15 record in the 37 games since Scherzer strained his oblique on May 18. But they’ll likely need the right-hander, who has a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 11 walks in eight starts this year, to help hold off the hard-charging Atlanta Braves, who entered Friday 3.5 games out of first place.

