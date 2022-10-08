Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres

Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday.

The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.

PADRES LEAD 7️⃣-0️⃣ ‼️ Machado hits the @Padres fourth home run off of Max Scherzer tonight 👀 📹 @MLB pic.twitter.com/k1AU3P9LFT — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 8, 2022

ESPN Stats & Info notes that it was the very first time in Scherzer’s career that he had given up seven earned runs in a playoff game. Jeff Passan of ESPN also pointed out that Scherzer had never even allowed three home runs (much less four) in a single postseason game (through 26 previous playoff appearances, including 21 starts).

We have come to expect excellence during the postseason from the three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer. He helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series victory in 2019 and also contributed to deep playoff runs for the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That is what made Scherzer’s meltdown on Friday so surprising, especially since he had a strong regular season for the Mets in which he posted a 2.29 ERA in 23 starts. It may be worth noting though that Scherzer, 38, had a bit of an injury scare last month.