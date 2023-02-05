Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure.

The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler.

Beltran has quite the history with the Mets. He played for them from 2005 to 2011, making five All-Star teams and winning three Gold Glove Awards over that span. In 2019, after Beltran retired, the Mets hired him to be their next manager. But the deal fell through when Beltran was implicated in the infamous Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and stepped down as Mets manager before even coaching in a single game for them. Luis Rojas then became the team’s manager before current skipper Buck Showalter was hired in 2022.

After resigning as the manager of the Mets, Beltran went on to work for YES Network as a broadcaster. Even that stint was a little awkward for Beltran, but now he will look to complete his unfinished business with the Mets.