Mets linked to former Dodgers All-Star in free agency

The New York Mets are reportedly considering taking a swing at free agent outfielder JD Martinez.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post on Tuesday, the Mets have been in “dialogue” with Martinez’s camp ahead of spring training.

There’s been dialogue between J.D. Martinez’s camp and the Mets as spring training approaches. Proven offensive pieces are still available in a buyer’s market. If price is right, just maybe the Mets will bite. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 7, 2024

The 36-year-old Martinez has turned into one of the most dependable hitters in the MLB.

In 113 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, the 6-time All-Star had a batting average of .271 with 27 home runs, RBIs, and an OPS of .893. Martinez has aged gracefully at the plate so far. Five of his six All-Star nods have come after his 30th birthday.

The biggest problem signing Martinez would pose would be on defense. He played all but three games as the Dodgers’ DH last season and didn’t even touch the outfield for the Boston Red Sox in 2022. Martinez would likely be locked into the Mets’ DH spot with little flexibility. 24-year-old Mets slugger Mark Vientos is slated to be the team’s DH if the season started today.

The Mets signed a former New York Yankee to add to their outfielder depth earlier this offseason. But that apparently isn’t dissuading them from looking into other impact players like Martinez.