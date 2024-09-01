Mets fans completely took over Chicago for Sunday’s game

New York Mets fans made an impressive showing at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Sunday, greeting Mets star Francisco Lindor with MVP chants after his fourth inning home run.

The White Sox have struggled to attract fans due to their dismal record, so Mets fans filled the void in a big way. When Lindor hit a home run to break a scoreless tie in the fourth, the response he got could have been mistaken for a home game at Citi Field. He was even treated to MVP chants as he rounded the bases.

Francisco Lindor crushes one off Garrett Crochet and is getting MVP chants in Chicago pic.twitter.com/6ju3kQvAKL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 1, 2024

The White Sox had lost nine in a row entering play Sunday. They appear on a glide path to posting the worst single-season record in MLB history, as they would need to win 12 of their last 25 games to avoid losing 120. That seems simple on paper, but they have only won 31 games all season, and keep hitting new lows.

As for Lindor, he faces an uphill climb to best Shohei Ohtani in NL MVP consideration. Still, Sunday’s was his 29th home run on the season, and he has paced the lineup while playing excellent defense at a premium position. The shortstop cannot be completely counted out.