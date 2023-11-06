New York Mets hire new manager

The New York Mets have hired a new manager, and he is one who is quite familiar with The Big Apple.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that former New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza has been named the new manager of the Mets.

The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Mendoza, 43, has served as the New York Yankees' bench coach for the last four seasons and has been a coach in the organization for the last 15 years. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

Mendoza, who has been a part of the Yankees organization for the past 15 seasons, has interviewed for other managerial jobs in recent years. He received consideration from the Boston Red Sox in 2021 before they re-hired Alex Cora.

This will be Mendoza’s first manager job, so the 43-year-old has less experience than some other candidates the Mets considered. Their top choice was supposedly a manager who is currently with another team.

The Mets fired Buck Showalter after a disappointing 75-87 season. They placed high value on experience when they hired Showalter prior to the 2022 season, but they are now going in a different direction with Mendoza.