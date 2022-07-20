Mets looking to trade for ex-All-Star infielder?

The New York Mets own the second-best record in the National League this season, but they may still be looking to further upgrade their attributes.

Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the Mets have had trade conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The 29-year-old Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019, is making just $1 million this season and is under club control through 2024.

Vogelbach has primarily been a designated hitter for the Pirates in 2022 thanks to the universal DH rule. He is batting .228 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 75 total games, doing most of his damage against righty pitching.

The NL East-leading Mets have admittedly gotten little production from the DH spot this season. Their main designated hitter has been JD Davis, who is having an underwhelming year. Other than Vogelbach, the Mets have also been linked to this other notable (but much older) DH option.