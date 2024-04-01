Mets in talks with former All-Star pitcher

The New York Mets are dissatisfied with their 0-3 start to the 2024 MLB season, and they’re already looking to potentially make an addition.

The Mets are in talks with former 2-time All-Star pitcher Julio Teheran, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. Martino noted that the Mets were close to signing Teheran in spring training, but the pitcher chose to sign with Baltimore instead and has since opted out of his contract.

Mets open to external options to bolster rotation. There are renewed talks with Julio Teheran, per league sources. Mets finished 2nd to orioles on him in spring. He recently opted out. Has other options too. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) April 1, 2024

Teheran did not make the Orioles’ Opening Day roster and is likely looking for a big-league opportunity. The Mets are looking for help with their pitching since Kodai Senga and Tyler Megill are both injured.

The 33-year-old Teheran is best known for his time with the Atlanta Braves, which included All-Star appearances in 2014 and 2016.

Teheran got injured in 2021 and was limited to 5 innings pitched for the Detroit Tigers that season. In 2022, Teheran pitched in the Atlantic League and in Mexico. Teheran made it back to MLB last season and went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) for the Brewers.