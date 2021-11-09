Michael Conforto makes decision on qualifying offer from Mets

Michael Conforto had a disappointing season for the New York Mets, but he still thinks he will be desired in free agency.

The Mets extended a qualifying offer to Conforto, which would have paid him $18.4 million for next season. However, the 28-year-old rejected the qualifying offer, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday.

Turning down the qualifying offer will make Conforto a free agent. The outfielder and his agent believe Conforto will be able to lock in more money in free agency than by signing the qualifying offer tender.

Conforto was a No. 10 overall pick in 2014 and made his MLB debut a year later. Though he has struggled with his batting average at times (hitting .232 this season and .220 in 2016), Conforto can hit for power and has a career .824 OPS. He has hit 132 home runs since making his MLB debut in 2015.

Coming off a season in which he batted just .232 with a .728 OPS, rejecting $18 million seems risky. But Conforto obviously thinks he can do better.

Photo: Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports