Michael Fulmer ready to return to Tigers rotation after Tommy John surgery

Michael Fulmer’s long-awaited return to the mound appears to be imminent.

The Detroit Tigers righty told reporters Saturday that he is ready to pitch out of the team’s starting rotation, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

The 27-year-old Fulmer, an All-Star in 2017, missed the entirety of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. He avoided arbitration with the Tigers and will play out the 2020 campaign on a $2.8 million deal. Detroit has Fulmer under team control for two more years.

With fellow right-hander Jordan Zimmermann going on the 45-day injured list with a forearm strain, the return of Fulmer and his fiery personality to the Tigers rotation figures to be a warmly-received one in the shortened season.