Mike Brousseau gets revenge on Aroldis Chapman with huge home run

Mike Brousseau got revenge on Aroldis Chapman with a huge home run in Game 5 of the ALDS between his Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Friday night.

Brousseau was batting in the bottom of the eighth inning against Chapman with the game tied at 1 and one out. Brousseau battled Chapman throughout the at-bat with four foul balls. Then on the 10th pitch, he took Chapman deep for a home run to break the tie.

Diego Castillo closed the door on the Yankees in the ninth to give the Rays a 2-1 victory and the series win.

So what’s the story with Brousseau and Chapman?

Earlier this year, benches cleared between the Rays and Yankees after Chapman threw at Brousseau’s head.

Earlier this year the Rays and Yankees' benches cleared when Aroldis Chapman threw at Mike Brousseau. Mike Brousseau just took Aroldis Chapman deep in the 8th inning to take the lead in Game 5 of the ALDS pic.twitter.com/nbilRCcyxb — The Barber’s Chair Network (@BarbersChairNet) October 10, 2020

Chapman ended up suspended three games for throwing at Rays hitters.

That’s sweet, sweet revenge for Brousseau, although he disagreed.

“No revenge. We play them the best. We came here to win a series, we came here to move on. We do what we do best, and that’s play our game,” Brousseau said in a postgame interview with TBS.

Brousseau went 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter in the game. Austin Meadows homered in the fifth, and four pitchers combined to give Tampa Bay the win.