 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 10, 2020

Mike Clevinger also went out with Zach Plesac, now quarantining

August 10, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Mike Clevinger

The Cleveland Indians are now having to quarantine a second member of their pitching staff for breaking health and safety protocols.

The team released a statement on Monday revealing that right-hander Mike Clevinger violated team rules during their weekend roadtrip to Chicago and has been instructed to quarantine. Clevinger will now miss his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Cubs back in Cleveland.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Clevinger went out with teammate Zach Plesac on Saturday night and then flew with the Indians on Sunday. Plesac did not travel with the team, having been sent home via car service on Sunday after his participation in the excursion was discovered.

The Clevinger news is especially troublesome since he, unlike Plesac, had direct contact with the team’s traveling party after the outing. Multiple MLB clubs, including the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals have already suffered outbreaks, so the Indians will obviously take this matter seriously.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus