Mike Clevinger also went out with Zach Plesac, now quarantining

The Cleveland Indians are now having to quarantine a second member of their pitching staff for breaking health and safety protocols.

The team released a statement on Monday revealing that right-hander Mike Clevinger violated team rules during their weekend roadtrip to Chicago and has been instructed to quarantine. Clevinger will now miss his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Cubs back in Cleveland.

Mike Clevinger also violated team rules during this past road trip. A statement from the Indians: pic.twitter.com/RS64c4vBoA — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) August 10, 2020

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Clevinger went out with teammate Zach Plesac on Saturday night and then flew with the Indians on Sunday. Plesac did not travel with the team, having been sent home via car service on Sunday after his participation in the excursion was discovered.

The Clevinger news is especially troublesome since he, unlike Plesac, had direct contact with the team’s traveling party after the outing. Multiple MLB clubs, including the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals have already suffered outbreaks, so the Indians will obviously take this matter seriously.