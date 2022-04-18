 Skip to main content
Minor league pitcher goes viral for identical delivery to Clayton Kershaw

April 17, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Will Dion pitching

They told Will Dion that he could be anything when he grew up … so he became Clayton Kershaw.

The minor league pitcher Dion went viral this week for his identical delivery to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers star lefty Kershaw. Dion’s entire throwing motion, from the high leg kick to the unique hitch to the follow-through, was pretty much an exact carbon copy of Kershaw’s motion. Check it out.

Here is Kershaw’s delivery for reference (from a game earlier this week).

The 22-year-old Dion is currently pitching for the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He was drafted by Cleveland in the ninth round of last June’s MLB Draft and attended college at McNeese State. The above footage was from Lynchburg’s game against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday, where Dion pitched four innings, striking out seven and giving up zero earned runs.

Kershaw may be inimitable in other areas (such as his laser-sharp focus on the mound). But the fellow lefty Dion appears to have gotten Kershaw’s delivery perfectly down pat.

.

