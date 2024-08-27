2-time MLB All-Star done for season with hip injury

It is officially curtains for one former MLB All-Star’s 2024 season.

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch revealed to reporters on Monday that shortstop Javy Baez is set to undergo right hip surgery, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Baez will be sidelined for the rest of the season as a result, Hinch adds.

The 31-year-old Baez was a two-time All-Star with the Chicago Cubs and also played a pivotal part in their 2016 World Series title. But ever since signing a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers before the 2022 season, Baez has become one of the worst hitters in all of baseball. He now owns a .221 batting average over roughly two-and-a-half seasons in Detroit (including a dismal .184 this year) and has also struck out an ugly 341 times in 360 total games for the Tigers.

Baez might still carry some value thanks to his above-average defense. But after another lost season with Baez (who has been the butt of many jokes this year), the Tigers will have a tough time stomaching the fact that they still owe him $73 million through 2027.