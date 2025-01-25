4-time MLB All-Star lands front office job with former team

Charlie Baseball is officially back in the sport.

The Colorado Rockies announced Saturday that beloved former outfielder Charlie Blackmon is rejoining their organization as a member of the front office. Blackmon’s formal title will be special assistant to the general manager (Bill Schmidt).

Blackmon, 38, announced his retirement last year after 14 MLB seasons (all with the Rockies). While in Colorado, Blackmon was a four-time career All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and the NL batting champion in 2017. He was also a part of the only two Rockies playoff teams of the last decade-and-a-half and retired second in franchise history in the categories of hits, total bases, and games played (behind only Todd Helton).

The Rockies have a lot to figure out moving forward, especially after surpassing the 100-loss mark last season for the second straight year. But the team has at least opted to maintain some stability, and now Blackmon will be a continued part of that as well, this time in an executive position.