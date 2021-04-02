 Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta over new voting laws

April 2, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The MLB All-Star Game was scheduled to be held in Atlanta this year, but the league announced on Friday that the event will be relocated.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement announcing that the Midsummer Classic will be moved to a new city. He said the decision was made in response to new voting legislation that was passed in Georgia.

The new Georgia election bill, titled the “Election Integrity Act of 2021,” tightens restrictions on voting in the state. Voters will be required to have ID numbers to submit absentee ballots, among other new rules.

Manfred said MLB is finalizing plans to host the game in a new city and will announce the new venue in the near future.

