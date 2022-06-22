Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder
Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked.
Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
Very rare gym bathroom selfie. 4 days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs! #classicphysique #bodybuilding #pitcherswholift #npc #southernnational #hardwork #tats #sheruclassic pic.twitter.com/TS1fcdzTC4
— Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) June 21, 2022
For those of you who don’t remember, here is what Farnsworth looked like less than a decade ago:
Kyle Farnsworth is jacked now pic.twitter.com/LCPqQX8WdM
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 21, 2022
Farnsworth pitched for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons. The right-hander finished his career with a 4.26 ERA. There were plenty of moments where he showed his temper, and it appears he has found a way to harness that energy in retirement.