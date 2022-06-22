Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked.

Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.

For those of you who don’t remember, here is what Farnsworth looked like less than a decade ago:

Kyle Farnsworth is jacked now pic.twitter.com/LCPqQX8WdM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 21, 2022

Farnsworth pitched for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons. The right-hander finished his career with a 4.26 ERA. There were plenty of moments where he showed his temper, and it appears he has found a way to harness that energy in retirement.