This MLB slugger took Greg Maddux’s daughter to prom

Joey Gallo has established himself as one of the big sluggers in MLB.

The 27-year-old had consecutive 40-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018, and he made the All-Star team in 2019. Gallo also had a pretty remarkable day when he was in high school.

Gallo had an interview with MLB Network this week and talked about the time he took Greg Maddux’s daughter to prom. What makes the story even cooler is that Gallo also had a game earlier the same day and pitched a no-hitter.

Joey Gallo talks about taking Greg Maddux's daughter to prom. pic.twitter.com/BtTDZiYDbL — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 24, 2021

“It was pretty intimidating, I’m not going to lie,” Gallo told MLB Network about taking Maddux’s daughter to prom. “We actually had a game earlier that day and I pitched, and I threw a no-hitter that day. And I ended up going to prom later that night with Paige Maddux. So it was an interesting day, it was really fun.

“Showing up and having to talk to Greg for 20 minutes before taking his daughter to prom was pretty nerve-racking for a 17-year-old.”

Gallo played high school ball at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He was then drafted No. 39 overall in 2012 by the Rangers. He has remained with them since and shown off his great power, but his .208 career average leaves a lot to be desired.

Showing up to pick up a Hall of Famer’s daughter for prom? That has to be intimidating. You don’t want to mess with Mad Dog, especially with some of the stories we’ve heard about him.

