Report: All MLB teams moving spring training to home cities

When Major League Baseball opens up spring training, it won’t be in Florida and Arizona like usual.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, all 30 MLB teams have elected to hold their belated spring training camps in their home cities, leaving their usual sites in Florida or Arizona due to growing concerns about COVID-19 in both states.

Every #MLB club has now decided to have their spring-training camp in their own home cities with the recent surge of COVID-19 in Arizona and Florida. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

Friday’s events across multiple spring camps likely influenced these teams and their decisions. The Phillies, Blue Jays, and Giants all shut down camps due to confirmed or potential COVID-19 cases. That led MLB to close all team facilities for deep cleaning.

MLB is still trying to sort out when and how it will start its season. One has to wonder if an event like this will lead to even more of an added push for some sort of bubble plan.