MLB’s official website looks like ghost town after lockout

December 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Screenshot of the Yankees roster

MLB officially announced that the owners were locking out the players as soon as the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement expired at midnight on Dec. 2, 2021.

MLB.com’s website and all its affiliated team websites were well prepared as soon as the clock struck midnight.

As soon as the lockout occurred, MLB’s website stripped out all news stories about player signings. Instead, historical content was posted on the site. The same was true of team sites, which also removed photos of players on the 40-man rosters due to name, image and likeness rights the league no longer possesses due to the expiration of the contract.

Photos of coaches remain though, since they’re not part of the players’ union.

Ticket promos no longer have names of players attached to them.

Team websites went to evergreen content, such as articles on the best players and seasons in team history.

MLB.com’s homepage showed content about 1995.

