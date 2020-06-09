MLBPA proposes 89-game season, still wants full prorated pay

The MLB players union submitted a new counterproposal to MLB on Tuesday in the latest chapter of the negotiation between the sides to determine the economics for a 2020 season.

The MLBPA is proposing:

– 89-game regular season with full prorated pay for the players

– Regular season runs from July 10-Oct. 11

– Expanded playoffs for 2020 and 2021

– Playoff revenue pool for players of $50 million if there are no or limited fans, but regular split of the gate if fans are allowed

The good news is MLB and the MLBPA are coming closer on an agreement to the number of games. The bad news is the owners will likely continue to balk at paying full prorated salaries to the players (here was their most recent offer).

The central issue is the amount of pay for the players. They want their full prorated amount, while the owners are looking to pay less than that to account for the significant revenue decline due to the lack of fans.