Mookie Betts ready for position switch with Dodgers

Mookie Betts is preparing to start playing in the infield for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers have the best record in MLB during the shortened season. They also have plenty of versatility among their players. You can add Betts to the list. Though he has played mostly outfield this season, he got the start at second base for the Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

According to Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett, Betts came to manager Dave Roberts about possibly playing in the field. Betts may have been thinking about possible roster scenarios where the Dodgers would be down players, so he wanted to give options.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts came to him and they talked about potential scenarios where "things got crazy" in postseason and he found himself playing infield. "Felt this was a good opportunity for him to log some innings … Just gathering some information." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 10, 2020

Betts was actually drafted as a shortstop and played some infield during the minors. He also played some second base occasionally with the Red Sox.

He may continue to see some infield action throughout the rest of the season to continue giving the Dodgers flexibility.