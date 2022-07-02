Nationals make big decision regarding Dave Martinez

The Washington Nationals are well out of contention for 2022, but their faith in their current management appears to be unshaken.

The Nationals announced Saturday that they have picked up the 2023 contract option on manager Dave Martinez. General manager Mike Rizzo will also be retained for 2023. Both were essentially lame ducks, with the team holding club options on their respective contracts for next season.

There was some speculation that Martinez may be on the hot seat, but this news should relieve at least some of the pressure. Truthfully, there is not a ton he can do about the current struggles the team is having. He won the World Series with Washington in 2019, but injuries and underperformance have left the team’s roster short of talent since then, and the results have been poor. The whole scenario has been somewhat taxing on Martinez, to say the least.

Martinez, now in his fifth season with Washington, carries a managerial record of 295-330 as of Saturday.