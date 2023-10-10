Nationals fire several coaches from Davey Martinez’s staff

The Washington Nationals are making sweeping changes to their coaching staff for next season.

Manager Davey Martinez will remain at the helm for the Nats. However, bench coach Tim Bogar, third base coach Gary Disarcina, and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler are all being let go from Martinez’s staff.

Bogar first joined the Nationals coaching staff in 2018 as the first base coach. He was appointed as bench coach following the team’s 2019 World Series run and remained in that position up until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Disarcina was hired as the Nationals’ third base coach in 2022, while Roessler started with the team in 2020. Both arrived following 4-year stints with the New York Mets.

The Nationals have been a bottom-dwelling team ever since the team won the World Series four seasons ago. Washington showed some improvement this season as the team finished 71-91 — their best winning percentage since 2019.

The Nats saw improvement from youngsters Kiebert Ruiz and CJ Abrams. Outfielder Lane Thomas stepped up as the team’s power hitter with a career-high 28 home runs. 25-year-old pitcher Josiah Gray was named an All-Star in his third season.

With heightened expectations for next season, the Nationals clearly want new faces helping out Martinez.