Nationals got completely hosed on called third strike to end game

The Washington Nationals were unhappy with the way their game against the Seattle Mariners ended on Monday night, and their frustration was more than warranted.

The Nationals were trailing 8-4 with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who represented the tying run at the plate, took a 1-2 backdoor slider from closer Paul Sewald that was nowhere close to catching the outside of the plate. Home plate umpire Mark Carlson called the pitch a strike, which ended the game.

That's a horrible call to end the Nationals-Mariners game pic.twitter.com/iHmsQl6CR0 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 27, 2023

The pitch was so far off the plate that even Mariners announcer Aaron Goldsmith was openly surprised it was called a strike.

"Strike 3 called — if you say so. And the Mariners win it." pic.twitter.com/MIQDpolsBe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2023

Washington fell to 30-48 with the loss, so the bad call was yet another thing that did not go their this season.