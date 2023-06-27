 Skip to main content
Nationals got completely hosed on called third strike to end game

June 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jeimer Candelario takes a pitch

The Washington Nationals were unhappy with the way their game against the Seattle Mariners ended on Monday night, and their frustration was more than warranted.

The Nationals were trailing 8-4 with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who represented the tying run at the plate, took a 1-2 backdoor slider from closer Paul Sewald that was nowhere close to catching the outside of the plate. Home plate umpire Mark Carlson called the pitch a strike, which ended the game.

The pitch was so far off the plate that even Mariners announcer Aaron Goldsmith was openly surprised it was called a strike.

Washington fell to 30-48 with the loss, so the bad call was yet another thing that did not go their this season.

